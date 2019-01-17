The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday arrived in Washington DC, the capital of the United States.

The former vice-president, who was seen in the company of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time.

The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.

Photos of his arrival were shared on Twitter by PDP supporters.

See photos below: