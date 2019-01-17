Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of his government, according to a past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose made the claim on Wednesday in a reaction to a statement by Osinbajo that Buhari was initially not aware of the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Concise News understands that Justice Onnoghen failed to appear before the Justice Danladi Umar-led Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday on charges of asset declaration infractions.

Osinbajo had then absolved Buhari of any involvement in the matter, revealing that his boss only knew about it on Saturday.

But this did not go well with Fayose who, in a statement, said: “It should now be clear to Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of anything.

“He might not even be in charge of his existence, not to talk of being conscious of his position as the president of Nigeria.

“Is the Vice President saying that the Minister of Justice can unilaterally file charges against a high profile government official like the CJN?

“What the Vice President just told Nigerians is that the government is truly under the firm control of the cabal that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said Nigerians should rescue her husband from.

“Therefore, Nigerians should rescue themselves from the hands of the cabal and elect a president that will be in charge of his government.”