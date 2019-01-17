Ondo Rep Defects To APC From PDP

Mike Omogbehin, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, at the plenary on Thursday read a letter from Omogbehin, dated January 16, 2019, announcing the defection.

The letter read, “I wish to inform you that I have formally resigned my membership of the People Democratic Party in an earlier letter to the chairman of my ward.

“My over 17 years unflinching loyalty and passion, as well as the passion of the overwhelming majority of the good people of my constituency for the party, is dead.

“I’m therefore very pleased to inform you that I have decided to agree with my people in pitching my tent with the All Progressives Congress, in continuation of my political journey.”