The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), has lifted the suspension it placed on trading in the shares of C and I Leasing Plc on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the NSE which noted that it lifted the ban on Monday.

The company’s shares were suspended on December 13, 2018, to facilitate the ongoing share reconstruction of the company.

Also, the suspension was to enable the registrars to update the register of members, sequel to the share capital reconstruction exercise embarked upon by the company.

However, on Wednesday, the NSE noted that the reconstruction exercise had been done and the shareholders’ register also updated.

“Consequently, the suspension placed on the company’s shares was lifted Monday, 14 January 2019. Trading in the shares of the company has resumed,” the statement added.