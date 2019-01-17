

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Thursday, Jan. 17th.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his re-election bid was aimed at fulfilling the manifesto of his 2015 presidential campaign. The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate added that his second-term bid was the desire of the national executive of his party. Buhari said this during a live presidential town hall meeting at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has ordered the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the bank accounts of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. In a letter dated January 14, 2018, with reference number HAGF/2019/E06/Vol.01, the AGF said the order was in line with Executive Order 06 on the preservation of assets connected with corruption.

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleging on Tuesday that the EFCC had raided the home of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. However, the commission had threatened to sue him for defamation, describing him as a purveyor of fake news.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has released another part of the audio tape where Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi was allegedly saying President Muhammadu Buhari does not read. This is the fifth part of the tapes which he duped #AmaechiTapes, as shared on his Twitter handle.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari only got to know about the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Saturday. The Vice President also expressed sadness over the trial of the National President of Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN). The Vice President made these clarifications in Abuja on Wednesday during a one-day conference organised by Online Publishers Association of Nigeria, with the theme: “Free Press and objective reporting in the 2019 election year.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declined assent to five different bills transmitted to him by the National Assembly in 2018. Senate President Bukola Saraki, at the resumption of plenary, read Buhari’s letters where he gave reasons for declining assent on the legislation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed doubts about the videos showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State allegedly receiving kickbacks from a contractor. Buhari made his doubts known during a live presidential town hall meeting tagged ‘The Candidates’ at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) says President Muhammadu Buhari is physically unfit to continue in office after he allegedly lost his balance during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital. The CUPP made this known in a statement and a short clip released on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday said it will question Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin for circulating fake news. A spokesperson for the anti-graft office, Tony Orilade, said the news could injure the country’s interest and said the duo would have to explain their action.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal proved decisive as Juventus defeated 10-man AC Milan 1-0 to win the Supercoppa Italiana at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. The Portuguese forward headed through the limp hands of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the hour, which was enough to settle a low-key affair.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.