The Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC has denied knowledge of the visit of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to the United States.

A competent source at the embassy told NAN that the embassy was yet to get official information about the former vice president.

The former vice-president was being rumoured to have arrived the United States on Thursday night.

The embassy source, however, said the embassy was still awaiting official communication to that effect.

“Actually, we have not received any information for the embassy but we are just trying to find out whether really he is coming. That is what we are doing right now.

“They told us he’s coming tonight, today, so we are trying to find out whether he’s really coming.

“Mr (Peter) Obi, (Atiku’s running mate), he was to come last week but the event was cancelled.

“So we are still trying to see but if you get anything, please just let us know also because they said he’s coming here so that if you’re able to get any updated information, just inform us so that we can prepare vehicles to go to the airport and meet him and all that.

“For now, we have no information. If I am able to confirm anything, I will get back to you and please, if you too get any confirmation or any update, just get back to me, just call me.

“As a former Vice President, the Embassy is supposed to organise to receive him at the airport and all that, but then we have not received anything in that regards,” the source said.

Obi was billed to be in the U.S. last week and was scheduled to have a New jersey/New York Townhall but the event was postponed.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate is now rescheduled for the New/Jersey/New York USA Town Hall Meeting at Robert Treat Best Western Hotel, New Jersey on Monday, January 21.

The clarification from the embassy came as online reports said Atiku has either landed in the US or has taken off from Nigeria to address the US Chamber of Commerce on Friday, from 2:30pm to 4pm local time.