A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has traveled abroad after he was discharged from a hospital.

MC Oluomo was alleged stabbed recently during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally in Lagos.

He was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital after the payment of an N2m medical bill.

However, he was immediately flown to the US after his discharge from the hospital.

“He is very fine and has nothing to worry about his health after his treatment at the hospital,” a source told NAN.

“Before he finally left on Tuesday night, he was receiving a lot of well-wishers.

“Sometimes, he moves around and sometimes he walks his visitors to the corridor, so he was in sound health before leaving the hospital.

“Few days before he left the hospital, his associates made the arrangement for his trip.”

Concise News understands that the police have arrested some persons in connection with the incident at the rally.