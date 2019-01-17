It Won't Be First Time If I Lose 2019 Poll, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has suggested that it will not be strange to him if he loses the forthcoming presidential election as it will not be the first experience for him.

Appearing in a town hall meeting broadcast live on television from Abuja, he had been asked if he would accept the outcome of the election if he loses.

The president said the suggestion of him losing the election was far-fetched, but when pressed to answer the question, he replied: “That wouldn’t be the first time I lose an election. I tried 2003 and I was in court for 30 months; 2007, I was in court for 18 months; 2011, I was in court for 8 months and I went up to Supreme Court.

“The third time, I said ‘God dey’ and God and technology came – the PVC and card readers.

“The opposition took it for granted. Before what they used to do is to sit down, look at constituencies, allot marks or allot seats in constituencies and they said anybody who disagreed should go to court.

“Now, most of my voters are looking for the next meal. Where will they get money to go to court? So, they said, ‘God dey,’ and eventually, God dey.”

Asked why he was associating with Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, despite being filmed receiving alleged bribes, the President said he was not sure if the video had not been manipulated.

He wondered how the governor would himself collect bribe money rather than asking someone to do it on his behalf.

Buhari, who concedes that the allegation had gained grounds in Kano, however, assured that he would get answers about the allegations by the time he goes to the state for his campaign.

The President appeared on the programme alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with whom he is running for another four years in office in the forthcoming February, 2019 Presidential election.