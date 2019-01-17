I Will Enrich My Friends As President, Atiku Reveals (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said one of the things he will do if elected is to enrich his friends.

Atiku, a former Vice-President of the country noted this on Wednesday in Lagos at an event with the theme: “Getting Nigeria’s Economy Working: A Pragmatic Approach.”

According to him, “I am not going to enrich members of my family but my friends.

“Are my friends not entitled to be enriched? As long as there is no element of corruption there.”

He added that “I am committed to privatizing NNPC, I said it.”

“I swear, even if they are going to kill me, I will do it,” he said.

