Fans Reacts To Simi, Adekunle Gold's New Tune 'Promise'
Simi and Adekunle Gold Kissig

Fans of Newly married superstar singers and songwriters, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have reacted to their newly released single “Promise.”

Adekunle Gold announced the song and video release on Thursday amidst the anticipation of their joint album.

Advertise With Us

The afro-alternative song contained lyrics of the duo speaking of their love for each other and promising to stick together for eternity.

Fans in their reactions have appreciated their relationship and as well wished them well in their marital life.

Recall that Concise News reported the marriage of the duo who was made private with a guest of 300 persons in attendance.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR