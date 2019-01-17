Fans Reacts To Simi, Adekunle Gold's New Tune 'Promise'

Fans of Newly married superstar singers and songwriters, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have reacted to their newly released single “Promise.”

Adekunle Gold announced the song and video release on Thursday amidst the anticipation of their joint album.

The afro-alternative song contained lyrics of the duo speaking of their love for each other and promising to stick together for eternity.

Fans in their reactions have appreciated their relationship and as well wished them well in their marital life.

Recall that Concise News reported the marriage of the duo who was made private with a guest of 300 persons in attendance.

Relationships should be enjoyed not endured. Be with someone who loves you, cherish you and separates you from the crowd. Congratulations to Adekunle Gold and Simi. #Promise pic.twitter.com/c30Fw0kG61 — Ojoola (@iam_future) January 17, 2019

So After Planning And Got Married Secretly, Simi And Adekunle Gold Found A Way To Compensate Us The Fans.. They Gave A Video Glimpse Into Their Wedding And Call It #Promise!! 😍😍😍😍😍 You Watch This Video And Just Want To Love Up.. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jxGBo3FjDR — 👨🏽 One X Mind 🇳🇬 || (@OneXMind) January 17, 2019

Adekunle Gold and Simi making me wanna fall in love again ni sha 😭😭😭 #Promise pic.twitter.com/NZZieEKK85 — Honormeh Aganga's Blog (@Honormeh_aganga) January 17, 2019

Adekunle Gold and Simi's love is the real assurance. Give her a ring not a porsche😂 #promise — Zeekah Francis (@Zeekahthegreat) January 17, 2019

I’m feeling the romance in this #Promise video. Simi and Adekunle Gold 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1BlrDFlS1m — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 17, 2019

My favorite couple 💕

Simi and Adekunle be giving us couple goals 😍 Promise beats Stew and Assurance jare This is 🔥 🔥 #SimiGold #Promise pic.twitter.com/ayLWzWynzI — Di'ra (@AnayoAnn) January 17, 2019

Me after watching #Promise music video knowing fully well my love life is in coma😭 pic.twitter.com/a5jm4PfnuU — Seunfunmi💛💛 (@_Seunfunmi___) January 17, 2019

After watching Adekunle Gold and Simi #Promise I said to myself "dude you need to settle down" 😢😫

Baba God direct me I'm tired of being single. I wanna spoil someone child with madddt love, attention and tender care. — Nosa (@triplenosa) January 17, 2019

If you knew my weakness, would you stand by me….#Promise me you will grow old with me § ride with me till the sun down 😵😵😵

Morning Tweeps💌 — Entheous.vheeky (@EVheeky) January 17, 2019

And baba Don Jazzy is somewhere watching this beautiful display of love #Promise pic.twitter.com/hBjloNuMKy — Grooves Naija Updates (@naija_grooves) January 17, 2019

Be with people who always show you your strength & hopes & not waste time with people who constantly remind you of your failures & mistakes. Simi & Gold only see the beauties in each other & nothing else. That's what relationships /marriages should be.

Enjoy #Promise from them. — Adebayo 🔴 (@Tzadebayo) January 17, 2019

And the best leg work (zanku) goes to the latest couple ❤️ Adekunle Gold x Simi #Promise pic.twitter.com/qxray5nqVY — Phizzytainment (@phizzytainment) January 17, 2019