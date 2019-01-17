I Don't Want To Be My Father - Femi Kuti

Following the release of Falz‘s “Moral Instruction” socio-political album, Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has been criticised for letting another take his Father’s place.

Some concerned music fans turned to Femi to ask why his songs are not as critical as his father’s.

The Afrobeat singer himself, has, however, replied to critics saying he does not want to be his father and that he has nothing to prove after 10 albums.

He tweeted: “I’ve said it several times, I probably will have to repeat till I die, I don’t want to be my father.

“I love being me Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. And I totally appreciate myself and my being.

“I did not inherit Afrobeat. It’s the style of music I grew up with & I love 2 play. It’s not my fault I’m Fela’s child.

“Maybe he should never have slept with my mother and I probably would be with our Lord God relaxing. And Sir after 10 albums I don’t need to prove anything 2 u.”

The ‘One People, One World’ singer also commented on an allegation that Fela wrote some of his early hit songs such as ‘Wonder Wonder’.

He wrote: “My father never wrote wonder wonder for me. I had left him then. He never wrote any of my music. He would never do that.”