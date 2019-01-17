Dembele Completes Move To China From Tottenham

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F for the signing of midfielder Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old Belgium international had not played for Tottenham since November due to an ankle injury and had been chasing a move to China since the summer.

Tottenham made the decision to allow Dembele to leave now so they receive a transfer fee, with the player’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs had also accepted an offer from Beijing Sinobo, but the midfielder has opted for a move to Guangzhou, who finished 10th in the Chinese Super League last year.

In an interview with SpursTV, Dembele said: “I’ve always had a good experience here. I go away with an unbelievable feeling and with a certain love for the club. The club is part of my family now.”

In a brief statement confirming Dembele’s departure, Tottenham said: “We wish Mousa all the best for the future.”

Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and played 250 times for the club, scoring ten goals, including on his debut against Norwich.