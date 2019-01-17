China Invitational: China Humble Super Falcons In Match Day 1

The Super Falcons were on Thursday mauled 3-0 by China in an invitational tournament ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Falcons will now take on Romania in the third-place game in the competition on Saturday.

In spite of the defeat, Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby said his team will bounce back against Romania, who lost their semifinal game to South Korea.

“We hope to do better in the next match,” Dennerby said. “The girls are equal to the task ahead.”

China took the lead after nine minutes, dominated the encounter in the second half where they added two more goals.

Nigeria won the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana after beating South Africa 4-3 on penalties.

The team will play France, Norway and South Korea in Group A of the Fifa Women’s World Cup later in the year.