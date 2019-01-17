Argentina star, Gonzalo Higuain has reached a deal with Chelsea to join the Blues on a six-month loan from Juventus.

Concise News understands that reports from Italy suggest that the Argentine is almost as good as teaming up with Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge.

Higuian has been on loan at AC Milan this season but all is now set for the forward to cut his stay in Italy.

Further reports show that the player is excited with the move and the Stamford Bridge side have the option of making it a permanent one.

Chelsea are in dire need of a striker with Alvaro Morata not leaving up to expectation since his arrival in London.

Higuian has been one of the most prolific players in Serie A and Europe for the last five years or so.

He had also played under Sarri before and will not find it hard adapting to life under the Italian.