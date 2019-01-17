Cardi B Blasts U.S President, Donald Trump

American Rapper, Cardi B has addressed U.S President, Donald Trump over the partial government shutdown describing it as the longest in the country’s history.

Cardi B swiped aim at President Trump for “ordering” federal workers to go to work without pay and quickly dismissed any comparison to the shutdown that took place under former President Obama.

She wrote, “Now, I don’t want to hear you motherf—–s talkin’ about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. … Yeah b—h, for health care. So, your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you b—-es can go check out your p—ies at the gynecologist with no motherf—in’ problem.”

“I know that not a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t have a job, but this s–t is really f—in’ serious, bro. This s–t is crazy,” she continued. “Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f—in’ wall. Everybody needs to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b—h, because dis not what I do, but b—h, I’m scared. This is crazy and I feel bad for these people that got to go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid.”