Buhari Is Mentally And Physically Weak - Eedris Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has said President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC is mentally and physically weak.

The “Nigeria Jahajaga” crooner said this as his reaction to the President’s town hall appearance on National TV on Wednesday night.

According to Eedris, “Buhari is weak mentally and physically”

Explaining the reason for his statement, he further said, “Buhari denied that the disability bill has been transmitted to him.

In October, after BUHARI declined assent to the Bill, NASS worked to address the concerns he raised. The Senate referred the Disability Bill 2018 back to the conference committee of both chambers of the National Assembly for a review.

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) who have been following this issue closely the Disability bill was transmitted to President Buhari, on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

Eedris Abdulkareem is a Nigerian hip hop singer. He was born to a polygamous family in Kano, Nigeria, his father was from Ilesha, Osun State, and his mother was from Ogun State. Raised in Kano, he adopted Kano State as his state of origin.