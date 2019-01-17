Buhari Reveals Why He Can't Prosecute Babachir Lawal For Fraud

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he cannot prosecute a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal as there is no proof of fraud allegations.

Babachir had allegedly siphoned funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast.

The development had lead many calling for the prosecution of the former SGF.

However, while speaking in an NTA interactive session on Wednesday, Buhari challenged anyone with evidence against Lawal to come forward.

“I don’t think that anybody that is being booted out is corrupt,” Buhari said.

“I told you why I have to be careful. If there are strong allegations, people should come out with strong evidence like names of companies looted, contracts awarded, then, we take them before the court and ICPC and we have to trust the system and allow them to complete their investigation

“If we just arrest them and look the other way as we did in the military system…democracy is a multi-party system that does not approve that.

“So, if there is strong allegation, the government may ask people to go like the former secretary general.”