Buhari Goofs, Says He Became President May 19 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday mistakenly said he was sworn into office on the 19th of May, 2015 instead of May 29th.

Buhari said this in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Wednesday a the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “I’m very impressed at this very short notice [sic], you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us.

“I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since came in 19th of May, 2015.

“All we are trying to do is to remind you to think, ‘where were we in 2015 when we came in, where are we now?’ What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?”

Buhari became the country’s president on 29th May 2015 after defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the March 28, 2015, presidential election.