The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign group, Ignatius Edet, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edet dumped the APC on Wednesday with about 5,000 members during the inauguration of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s re-election campaign in Uyo, the state capital.

According to him, he left the ruling APC due to the high-handedness and impunity of the party’s officials.

In addition, he expressed disappointment with the attitude of the APC chiefs, who handpicked candidates during the party’s last primary elections.

“I have seen it all both in the PDP and the APC and I can tell the difference,” Edet said.

“I decided to leave the party because of impunity and high-handedness of the officials, some of them were seen handpicking aspirants at the last primaries.”