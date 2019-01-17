Boko Haram May Spread To More States, Bishop Warns

Bishop Sunday Onuoha, the Co-Chairman, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, has warned that the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East may spread to Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to him, this could lead to the displacement of thousands of people in the states.

Speaking at the 2nd IDFP General Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, Onuoha said the security challenges facing the country, including kidnapping in the South-West, armed robbery and militancy in the South-East, and South-South needed to be urgently addressed.

The cleric said the perceived lopsidedness in the leadership of the security forces should be addressed, pointing out that the security situation during the 2015 elections was not as bad as it is today.

He said, “In Borno and Yobe states, the Boko Haram insurgency has taken a dangerous dimension, leading to increasing loss of soldiers and policemen.

“This sad situation could spread to states like Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba leading to the displacement thousands of people who will seek refuge in the overcrowded Internally Displaced Persons camps.”

The Bishop urged the faith community to pray for the success of the forthcoming elections and peace in the country.

Onuoha said, “We have built more powerful individuals while our institutions remain weak. Those who have presented themselves for elective positions should be willing to accept the outcomes of the elections.”