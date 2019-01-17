Boko Haram: Buhari Reveals Sponsors Of Terror Group

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the sponsors of the Boko Haram insurgents are outside the country.

Buhari made the revelation on Wednesday at a town hall meeting in Abuja, tagged “The Candidates.”

According to him, “We need a lot of money for the military for spare parts, communication gadgets, arms and ammunition.

“Boko Haram is certainly supported by forces outside Nigeria.”

He added that “I said it much earlier at the National Executive Committee of our party that if my party recommended me to its executive, I would contest.

“I did that to save time and wide discussions among members of the party.

“So, those who felt very strongly about it left the party and the party nominated. Why? It is because I felt that the three fundamental objectives we campaigned in 2015 are still relevant.

“We want to remind Nigerians to see when we started — 2015 — where we are now, what we have been able to do in between this time of three and a half years with the resources and time available to us.”