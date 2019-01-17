Nigerians on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to react to the visit of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to Washington DC, the United States capital.
The former vice-president, who was seen in the company of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in the US capital on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time.
The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.
Some Nigerians who got the news applauded the former vice-president for travelling to the United States after a decade of staying away from the country, while others mocked him for travelling after a decade over allegations of corruption.
See reactions below:
Atiku cannot enter America FC. How market? #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/pDpwFwAaQc
— Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) January 17, 2019
#AtikuInAmerica is a wonderful development for @Atiku, however, once the Presidential election is over and he loses, his waiver expires and he won't be able to visit again… He might as well make the most of it while he's here…
— Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 17, 2019
This Atiku’s US trip has gained more attention than Buhari’s trip to see Trump #AtikuInUs #AtikuinAmerica
— F.O (@fodewunmi) January 17, 2019
God willing, the next President of Nigeria, surrounded by family and friends in Washington DC #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/GM2ojAHsNq
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 17, 2019
@bukolasaraki best DG ever liveth#AtikuInAmerica #AtikuInDC pic.twitter.com/RYLw0P1Mnl
— Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) January 17, 2019
NO!!!!! Why did Donald betray Jubril like this?! My chest 😭😭😭😭 #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/SZJIlXo7ah
— EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 17, 2019
Where else is he going to stay? #AtikuinAmerica #AtikuInUs pic.twitter.com/hqeuIO8WFh
— Ayobami (@dondekojo) January 17, 2019
Attn: ATIKU TO MEET WITH US CONGRESSMEN.
Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in the United States and is on the way to Washington for a meeting with a high powered, bi-partisan delegation of US congressmen…#AtikuInUS #AtikuInAmerica#BetterNigeria pic.twitter.com/7V2XK5cEuH
— #BetterNigeria (@BetterWithAtiku) January 17, 2019
This is not #AtikuInAmerica I don't know the kind of technology that was used here. pic.twitter.com/nsprgPqpBT
— EDWARD Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 17, 2019
Atiku can't visit USA! Is not possible, we know your antics, Trump International hotel is located close third mainland bridge. #AtikuInAmerica pic.twitter.com/gfgC82oIi7
— BOLANLE. C. Esq. 🇳🇬 (@bolanle_cole) January 17, 2019
Dear @toluogunlesi,
Hope you're okay? Just checking on you after #AtikuInAmerica trended. Please take heart and stay close to family members tonight.
Warm regards!@renoomokri @segalink @henryshield @AishaYesufu @YouthsForAtiku @DeleMomodu @YarKafanchan @pius_adesanmi pic.twitter.com/f1c6lhBlki
— POLITICAL PATHOLOGIST (@vicbrown212) January 17, 2019