Atiku In America
PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

Nigerians on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to react to the visit of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to Washington DC, the United States capital.

The former vice-president, who was seen in the company of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in the US capital on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time.

The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.

Some Nigerians who got the news applauded the former vice-president for travelling to the United States after a decade of staying away from the country, while others mocked him for travelling after a decade over allegations of corruption.

See reactions below:

