The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will participate in a private roundtable discussion in the United States of America, Concise News has learned.

The former vice-president is reportedly scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time, according to TheCable.

The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is reportedly going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.

According to The Cable, Atiku secretly flew out from Lagos on Wednesday night with most of his aides and associates taken unawares.

Concise News also gathered that Atiku was scheduled to be in Ogun state on Thursday morning but the event was cancelled.

Atiku‘s row with the US authorities began after the FBI investigated a bribery scandal involving William Jefferson, former US congressman, in 2004.

Atiku was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria.

The FBI had searched his residence in the posh neighbourhood of Potomac, Maryland, but no money was found.

The investigators had videotaped Jefferson, who was the congressman representing Louisiana, receiving $100,000 worth of $100 bills which he claimed was meant for Atiku, but the former vice-president has consistently denied the allegation.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was said to have been very instrumental in the process which made the US grant Atiku the visa.

Atiku is expected to hold consultative forum with Nigerians in diaspora, TheCable initially reported.

Concise News had reported in December 2018 that Atiku had been issued with a US visa for the first time in 13 years.