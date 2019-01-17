The Media Advisers to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have denied reports that the former vice-president travelled to the United States.

Paul Ibe and Phrank Shaibu, while reacting to the news, said they were unaware that the PDP presidential candidate travelled out of the country.

“The information is unknown to me. I am not aware of it,” Ibe told The Punch

Shaibu, repsonding in the same vein, said, “I do not know.”

TheCable had earlier reported that Atiku was expected to arrive in Washington, DC on Thursday.

It added that the former vice-president had been scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time, although it stated that it could not confirm the event.

According to the medium, the private round table event, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is reportedly going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.