Asuu Strike: Lecturers Submit Reports To Federal Govt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) on Wednesday submitted its reports to the Federal Government following the ongoing strike by the union.

The union also reacted to claims that it was being used by opposition political parties to frustrate the current administration.

The National President of Asuu, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said that the union had always demanded that education be given priority.

Ogunyemi spoke to journalists after submission of the union’s reports to the Federal Government, yesterday.

He noted that in 2013, when the Union had embarked on strike, it was also accused of favouring the opposition.

He said, “Everybody knows that we have our own tradition of advocacy that is undaunted.

“We have our own strong conviction that we have always projected and defended on how education should be managed, supported and promoted in Nigeria and Africa.

“Look at the records. Our first agreement with government was in 1992. We were on strike for six months before we reached an agreement with the government. It was that agreement that gave birth to what we are doing today.

“Anybody that is turning round to say that we are being used, we will remind them that in 2013 when the spokesperson for a party said that ASUU was being unpatriotic and that we were ready to work for the opposition.

“The opposition then is the one in power so do we now go back to those who saw us as enemies or what? It is really laughable, myopic, unthinkable and without substance.”

You will recall that the Union has since November 4, 2018, commenced strike to press home some demands from the Federal Government mostly for the funding of public universities in the country.

Since then, the union has engaged in several meetings with the representatives of the Federal Government but have not reached a compromise which will see an end to the strike.