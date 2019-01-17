Veteran Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has unmasked the music legend, Bisade Ologunde, popularly called “Lagbaja”

Since the “Konko Below” crooner started his career as a “masked musician” in the early 90’s, he has never for once revealed his identity to the world.

Ever since, despite the fame, he has managed to keep his identity hidden by always wearing a mask, with many still yet to understand the reason behind it.

This morning, Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan took to his Instagram page to celebrate Lagbaja who turned a year older today, unmasking his face.

In the post which he later brought down, the actor captioned it, saying, “Happy Birthday egbon, unique legend to ngbe legend mi I wish you know how much light your music shines on me. God you more egbon Bisade”

Òpátàmèdù, as he is also, called is a Nigerian folk musician, singer songwriter and Percussionist

See screenshot below: