Adekunle Gold, Simi Serve Fans New Love Song Titled Promise (Video)

Newly married music stars and celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi have released a new song ‘Promise’ chronicling their love story.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adekunle Gold announced the song and video release on Thursday amidst the anticipation of their joint album.

The afro-alternative song contained lyrics of the duo speaking of their love for each other and promising to stick together for eternity; and was accompanied by an equally affectionate video.

The video featured Simi and Adekunle Gold, who recently had a private wedding with 300 guests, in full romantic mood and contains snippets from their beach-themed wedding.

In a note accompanying the song, Adekunle Gold thanked fans for their well wishes and explained their reasons for having a private off-media wedding.

He said, “Earlier in 2018, I asked my girl of 5 years to be my wife. Knowing all my imperfections and shortcomings, she said yes!

“This January, before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it’s easy to get lost in the limelight.

“So we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us. We planned on sharing a little bit of the beginning of our forever with you.

“Thankfully, my team got Kudus to capture some of these moments for you. I see all your beautiful wishes for me and mine.

“I want to thank you and I hope our union brings more magic. Here’s your first look. Promise,” Adekunle said.

The newlyweds are known for working on each other’s projects, including providing back-ups vocals. Their joint songs include fan-favourite, ‘No Forget’.

The couple are said to be planning on releasing a joint album.

Talent manager, Bizzle Osikoya, was said to have hinted of a potential collaboration between the pair in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Osikoya shared an image that jointly credited both artistes on a pre-order project.

“Joint album coming through there,” he was said to have captioned the post.

Watch video of the trending song below: