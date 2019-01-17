2019 Elections: INEC Confirms Rivers APC Non-Participation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not have candidates for the National Assembly elections as the country goes to the polls next month.

This was after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) effected the judgment of Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt by removing the logo of the APC and names of all its candidates for the National Assembly election from its documents in Rivers State.

The electoral body had just published the list of political parties and candidates for the National Assembly with the APC missing.

The list of political parties and candidates participating in the National Assembly elections has just been published by INEC with APC missing.

According to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers state, Obo Efangha, the Commission had to obey the court ruling.

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho had in his judgment issued a restraining order on INEC not to recognize the APC and its candidates for the 2019 general elections in Rivers State.

Also, Justice Omotosho ordered the APC and all its candidates to stop campaigning and canvassing for votes ahead of the elections.