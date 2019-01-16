Ycee Announces Own Record Label, ANBT

Following reports about exiting Tinny Entertainment, ace Nigerian singer, Ycee has announced his own record label, ANBT (Ain’t Nobody Badder Than).

Concise News understands that the “Jagaban” crooner, had confirmed his departure from his former music record label after a curious fan asked him about leaving, the singer responded affirmatively.

Several fans asked him follow-up questions about his reason for leaving the label, the singer refused further comment.

It was the first time the rapper would be confirming his exit from Tinny Entertainment, despite the fact that rumours had surfaced since 2018.

Although he admitted he wasn’t at Tinny Entertainment, the new school hip hop star didn’t reveal what is next move was until recently, Ycee uploaded a picture with his new record label.

He captioned it, “It’s been an amazing last 6 years of my life and career and I will always remain grateful to Tinny Entertainment for the opportunity presented to me by the platform.

“The label has come to become like family and while the business relationship might have ended, we will continue to fellowship as brothers and grown men. As is usually the case, the end of one journey marks the beginning of a new one.

“I am more than proud to present to you all my own label The ANBT Company. I thank each and every person that’s aided my growth to the point I am at today and look forward to growing even more from here on out.”