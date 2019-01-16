UNILAG Set To Commence Campus TV

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, said its television station will commence operation from Jan. 17, broadcasting events as they unfold.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made this known at a news conference to launch the University of Lagos Television Station (UNILAG TV) and unveiling of its logo.

Concise News understands that university was issued a television operational licence on Nov. 9, 2017, by the Federal Government.

According to Ogundipe, since the university pioneered campus radio broadcasting on Dec. 14, 2004, it has been dreaming of a campus television station.

“Today, we are elated to see this great dream come to full manifestation while trailing the blaze not only in Nigeria but in the whole of West Africa,” Ogundipe said.

He said that the station would be on the platform of Star Times Digital Broadcasting Channel 184.

The vice-chancellor added that the station would be among the most trusted news sources in Nigeria through impartial, creative, factual, credible, timely and innovative news reporting.

“Our team of world class professionals are all set to inject fresh ideas and energies that will take broadcasting to the next level in Nigeria.

“The UNILAG TV Channel 184 will also serve as a reference point in sports reporting, documentaries, quality entertainment as well as an instrument of educational advancement,” he said.

According to him, the television station will equally have a time belt for the university’s distance learning packages.

He explained that it would serve as an instructional facility for the university’s distance learning programme.