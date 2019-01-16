Tottenham Defender Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was on Saturday arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to his home in Hertfordshire.

Aurier was taken into custody by police before being released without charge and missed Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

Hertfordshire Police say a 26-year-old man from Brookmans Park was arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm and has been released with no further action.

A spokesman for Tottenham said: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend.”

Aurier has scored four goals in 36 appearances for Spurs since joining from Pars Saint-Germain for £23m in August 2017.