British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote called in the wake of Tuesday’s devastating parliamentary defeat for her Brexit deal.

Lawmakers voted on Wednesday by 325 to 306 in favor of her government remaining in power.

If May had lost the confidence vote, a general election would have followed unless her government (or an alternative one) was able to win back the confidence of the House of Commons within 14 days.

The latest twist in Britain’s political drama came after opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a vote of no-confidence in the government on Tuesday night after lawmakers soundly rejected May’s Brexit deal by 230 votes. The margin of defeat was the biggest for any UK government in the modern parliamentary era.

“I do not take this responsibility lightly and my government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union,” May told the Commons immediately after the 19-vote victory.

The Prime Minister added that she was inviting leaders from opposition parties to meet her tonight and over the following days to discuss how the government can move forward on Brexit.

Corbyn reiterated that May needed to ensure the UK does not crash out of the European Union without an agreement.

“Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward, the government must remove clearly once and for all the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that,” the Labour leader said.

In what perfectly sums up the chaotic state of British politics at the moment, many of the MPs who cast votes of confidence in the government on Wednesday were the same ones who voted against its signature policy — the Brexit deal — the night before.

May’s defeat Tuesday was largely due to a rebellion led by the right wing of her party. But if there is anyone the arch-Brexiteers dislike more than May, it’s Corbyn — someone they had no intention of opening the door for to become Prime Minister.

This week’s developments have left May in control, but weakened and without a clear way forward for her Brexit plan just 72 days until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

Britain now ultimately has several options: to delay the exit, to leave the EU with a renegotiated deal, to crash out of it without a deal, or to flip the past two and a half years into reverse and not exit at all.