Rihanna Sues Father For Stealing 'Fenty' Brand Name

“Umbrella” crooner, Rihanna has reportedly arraigned her father, Ronald Fenty, in court for stealing her Fenty brand name to launch a business for himself.

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Rihanna claims her father, Ronald Fenty, recently started a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment.

However, it happened that the singer had already trademarked “Fenty” to use in a number of biz ventures, including her well-known Fenty Beauty line. She claims he’s profiting off the reputation she’s created with Fenty.

Rihanna says her father and a business partner falsely advertised themselves as her reps to solicit millions of dollars, including trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 for $15m, all without her authorization.

She later claimed her dad even unsuccessfully tried to file a trademark for “Fenty” to use with resort boutique hotels.

She added that she has sent multiple cease and desist letters to her father, ordering him to stop capitalizing off of her Fenty trademarks, but says he’s ignored them and continued to make money off of Fenty Entertainment.