Police Recruitment: PSC To Shortlist 315,032 Applicants For 10,000 Spots

Following the closing of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019, the Police Service Commission (PSC) said it received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables.

The Commission said it will commence the online shortlisting of qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements adding that successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening.

Some of the requirements advertised reads: “The applicants are required to possess an 0’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be a Nigerian Citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age. They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.”

The Final analysis of the applications received by the Commission showed that 271,068 males applied, 43,785 female applications were received, 24 applicants did not indicate their gender while 155 applications were inconclusive.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Commission’s Spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement reads: “Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354. Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications. Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.

The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, expressed pleasure at the successful conclusion of the first stage of the recruitment exercise, adding that the Commission was committed to a transparent, hitch-free and merit-driven exercise that will ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that the Police Service Commission (PSC) had in November 2019 announced the commencement of the process of recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force as constables.