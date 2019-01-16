The Police Service Commission has revealed the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment as police constables.

This was revealed by the PSC in a statement on Wednesday where it noted that it received 315,032 as of last Friday.

According to the statement list of shortlisted candidates for police recruitment, consists of 271,068 males and 43,785 females.

The list sent by the commission shows a statewide breakdown of number of applicants.

“The Police Service Commission received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019,” the statement said.

“The Commission will commence the next step of short listing qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements and successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening. The short listing will be carried out online.”

Police Recruitment: All Requirements For Candidates

According to the state “The applicants are required to possess an 0’ level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings.

“Applicants must be a Nigerian Citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age.

“They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.”

Police Recruitment: Breakdown Of Shortlisted Candidates (State By State)

The statement added that “Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.

“Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications.

“Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.”

Police Recruitment: How To Check List Of Shortlisted Candidates

You can check out shortlisted candidates for police recruitment below:

