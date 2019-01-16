U.S House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged President Donald Trump to postpone his upcoming annual State of the Union address.

Trump was due to deliver his speech, in which a president lays out his legislative agenda and provides an economic status report to the nation, on January 29.

Pelosi made this known in a letter to Trump on Wednesday, citing security shortcomings due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering (it) in writing to the Congress on January 29th,” Pelosi said.

“However, both the US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now -– with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs,” Pelosi noted in her letter.

She also said that “since the start of modern budgeting in Fiscal Year 1977, a State of the Union address has never been delivered during a government shutdown.”

The US Secret Service, which is charged with the protection of the president, provides security for what are known as national special security events, including the State of the Union, have not been paid for 26 days.