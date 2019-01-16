The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) says President Muhammadu Buhari is physically unfit to continue in office after he allegedly lost his balance during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

The CUPP made this known in a statement and a short clip released on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The opposition parties called on Nigerians to “reject Buhari when they still have the power to avoid painful regret”.

According to the statement, “Desperate APC/Presidency cabal wants Buhari back despite his lack of capacity to rule for selfish monetary and political reason”.

Ugochinyere also warned Channels TV not to “destroy the full video record of the rally where Buhari collapsed”.

Watch video below as sent by the CUPP: