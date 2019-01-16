Omokri Releases Part 5 Of Amaechi Tapes (Listen To Audio)

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has released another part of the audio tape where Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi was allegedly saying President Muhammadu Buhari does not read.

This is the fourth part of the tapes which he duped #AmaechiTapes, as shared on his Twitter handle.

In the audio, Amaechi allegedly heard saying that when the Federal Government wants to give scholarships, it considers the interest of the ministers’ first.

In the first part of the audio, Amaechi had allegedly said:“This country can never change, I swear.

“The only way this country can change is if everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere, I swear.

“Even if you divide the country into 10, it will still not change. I’m not joking o. When Magnus (Abe) was my SSG, I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless.

“He said ‘Oga, stop it now. Coming from a governor, don’t be saying that. But two months in Abuja, Magnus said this country is hopeless and helpless. I said ‘why?’ He said, you are right, the only thing they do in Abuja is share money, they don’t work.”

The second tape said, “The president does not listen to anybody. He doesn’t care. You can write what you want to write. The president doesn’t care. Does he read? He will read, he will laugh. He will say ‘come, come and see, they are abusing me here’.

“In fact, there was one case of somebody in Onitsha, a trader in Onitsha who couldn’t sell his goats during Sallah. And I was with Oga on the plane and the man was busy abusing Buhari. He said, ‘Amaechi, come, what is my business with Onitsha goat seller?’”

Listen to the first part of the #AmaechTapes below: