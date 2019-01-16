Okorocha's Son-In-Law Dumps Buhari, Backs Atiku For Presidency

The Action Alliance (AA) party has backed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 election.

Concise News understands that the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha formed the AA in 2005 after he was unable to get the presidential tickets in the PDP and APGA.

Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu, had defected from the APC to the AA after losing the party’s governorship ticket.

However, Okorocha has thrown his weight behind Nwosu who is insisting that he (Nwosu) will succeed him in 2019.

In a twist of fate, however, the National Chairman of the AA, Kenneth Udeze, in a statement, said: “We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executive Committees (NEC) of our party are on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate out position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end.”

According to him, “It is our unshakable/unfailing resolve to work for the emergence of Atiku/Obi, in the presidential election, and that we must not only be seen to be doing, but to truly do.

“The only relationship between him (Okorocha) and AA is that Uche Nwosu is contesting on its platform and we are poised to deliver….”

“I will not hesitate to invoke from relevant sections of our Party Constitution to deal with erring members no matter how highly placed, as AA constitution which I swore to protect remains supremely sacrosanct. Please be warned.”