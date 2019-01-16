The Match Day 2 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been released with Bendel Insurance taking on Wikki Tourists.

Insurance gained promotion to the NPFL after spending ten years in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The match has however been postponed to a later date.

They did not play in the Match Day 1 of the NPFL due to their engagement in the NNL Super 8 where they placed second behind Kada City.

In another Group A fixture of the NPFL, Enyimba will seek to make it two wins out of two when they travel to Remo Stars.

Also, Heartland will go head-to-head with Plateau United at home in a mouth-watering fixture of the NPFL.

Another Group B clash in the NPFL will see a former NNL Super 8 champions Kada City welcome Yobe Desert Stars. This is just as Abia Warriors take on Go Round FC.

Below are the full NPFL fixtures for Match Day 2.