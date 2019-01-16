An alleged Nigerian pastor identified as Joshua Ibrahim has scammed a lady Stephane Emeka with the aid of a recharge card business proposal.

Emeka, who was beyond shocked she got scammed by a pastor, was convinced because the scammer was a pastor, and had used prayer points to convince her.

Sharing the screenshots of their conversation, she wrote; “Scammers everywhere… But this guy scam has a lot of spices, he sends you bible verses and sermon daily. He apologizes after scamming you, this scammer has principles and he follows the code of conduct very well. Let me give the intro.”

“I met this guy on one NYSC WhatsApp group chat like that and he told us on how to make money selling recharge cards daily so he caught my fancy and I started private chatting him”

See Screenshots: