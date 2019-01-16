Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has described the carting away of a former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo’s medals, trophies et al, as a “tragedy.”

Concise News understands that Kanu’s property was burgled during the festive season with the former Arsenal star raising the alarm on Monday.

In a reaction, the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, called on security agencies to fish out those who masterminded the act.

“Our superstar and a former captain is in intense pain at this period, and we empathize with him,” Pinnick said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is a tragedy. Losing precious possessions like medals, trophies and plaques can be heart-breaking.

“We respectfully call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to work hard at unraveling the perpetrators of this nefarious act.

“Kanu worked very hard from a humble beginning to accumulate whatever he has today.”

He added that “Kanu brought joy and celebration to many homes across Nigeria, Africa and the world, while playing for Nigeria’s team that won the U-17 World Cup in 1993, the U-23 team that he captained to Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and the Super Eagles, for which he featured at three World Cup finals.

“He also served several top clubs in world football, giving them and their fans nothing but immeasurable joy.

“He has also been spending heavily, through his Kanu Heart Foundation, in getting medical attention for young Africans with heart defects and helping them live normal lives.

“He does not deserve this cruel fate. Our confidence in the Nigeria Police and indeed, other security agencies to hunt down these criminals is unshaken.

“We stand with Kanu at this low moment and we believe he will overcome and put the sad incident behind him soonest.”