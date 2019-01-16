MC Oluomo: See Video Of NURTW Chairman Recovering

NURTW Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has decided to put an end to his death rumour by appearing in a live video.

Concise News reported how he was stabbed on the neck and stomach during an All Progressive Congress, APC, gubernatorial rally at Oshodi, in Lagos State.

Following the incident, speculations arose that MC Oluomo has passed on due to the injuries sustained from the attack.

In debunking the speculation, his close ally, Koko Zaria said that the NURTW chairman had fully recovered and was back to Oshodi.

Uploading a picture of himself and MC Oluomo, Koko Zaria wrote, “I thank God for all what he has done in our life and Oshodi. Good morning all my fans out there here and abroad God will continue to love you all.

“For enemies I just wanna tell you that my boss is back to oshodi nothing happened to him he they kampe for the bad rumours over my boss it a lie all your rumours are fake olorun ju eda lo nothing do our boss MC Oluomo oshodi will be state chairman soon daz his post he is there already nothing can stop him. Still me koko zaria American boy money stop nonsense, Haters nd beefers go and die.”

However, to further deny his death rumour, MC Oluomo, appeared in a live video with popular Yoruba Fuji musician, Taye Currency.

Uploading a video to show Oluomo is alive and healthy, Taye captioned the video as thus; “The strongest people are people who faced the toughest situations in life. May the Almighty Allah grant you more more years on earth @mcoluomo OMO Akinsanya Ogawa”