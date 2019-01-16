MC Oluomo Discharged

Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo has said to have been discharged on Tuesday night.

The Chairman who was stabbed on his neck and stomach during an All Progressive Congress (APC) rally was admitted to Eko Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Concise News gathered that MC Oluomo left the hospital on Tuesday night after payment of over N2 million medical bill.

A very reliable source, who preferred anonymity, said that the NURTW leader may have left for the United States immediately he was discharged from hospital on Tuesday night.

“He is very fine and has nothing to worry about his health after his treatment at the hospital. Before he finally left on Tuesday night, he was receiving a lot of well-wishers.

“Sometimes, he moves around and sometimes walks his visitors to the corridor, so he was in a sound health before leaving the hospital.

“Few days before he left the hospital, his associates were making arrangements for his trip,’’ the source said.

The Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested some suspects and also declared wanted another NURTW chieftain over the disruption of the APC rally in Lagos.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, had said that those arrested in connection with the incident were helping the police in their investigation.