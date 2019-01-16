The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has ordered the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the bank accounts of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a letter dated January 14, 2018, with reference number HAGF/2019/E06/Vol.01, the AGF said the order was in line with Executive Order 06 on the preservation of assets connected with corruption.

In the document signed by Abiodun Aikomo on behalf of the AGF, Onnoghen’s dollar, pounds, euro and naira accounts with Standard Chartered Bank were requested to be frozen.

The five accounts bearing Onnoghen’s name have the following numbers: 0001062650, 9300106268, 285001062679, 5001062683 and 0010626667.

The letter read in part, “I am directed by Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to request that you, pursuant to Executive Order 6 of 2018, forthwith restrict normal banking operations on certain accounts belonging to Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen pending final determination of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT/ABJ/1/19 – Federal Republic of Nigeria v Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel.

“These accounts are: Account number 5001062683 (euro) Standard Chartered Bank. 5001062683 (pounds) 0001062650 (dollar), 0010626667 (naira) and 5001062683 (naira).

The nation’s judicial officer is accused of failing to declare the funds in the accounts in his asset declaration form.