Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied releasing unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had, in Osogbo on Tuesday, while addressing a rally held by the party, accused INEC of secretly releasing unclaimed PVCs to some unnamed APC governors.

But addressing representatives of political parties in Oṣun State at an interactive session on Wednesday, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Segun Agbaje, said the Commission would never give PVC to anyone by proxy.

Although Agbaje did not mention Atiku’s name, he, however, in a veiled response to the former VP’s allegations, said, “Some political parties claimed that INEC was releasing unclaimed PVCs to the All Progressive Congress. That is untrue.

“INEC will never do that. We don’t give PVC by proxy. Our interest is free and fair election and we are working very hard to achieve that. We remain nonpartisan.”

The REC declared that the PVCs currently in the Commission’s custody would be available for collection at Registered Areas until Monday, 21st January.

The INEC boss said a total of 1,254,467 PVCs (75.58%) have been collected, out of 1,681,930 received in the state, leaving a balance of 427,463 PVCs (25.42%) which were yet to be claimed

Representatives of political parties at the meeting all pledged support for the electoral body to ensure a hitch-free poll.