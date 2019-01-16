Imo APC Files Contempt Suit Against Oshiomhole

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State has filed a contempt suit against the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Daniel Nwafor, the APC chairman in the state, at a Press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Wednesday, said the contempt suit was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nwafor, who accused Oshiomhole of “working against the success of the party,” urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “watch the national chairman closely.”

He said that the contempt suit was filed in order to checkmate the “undemocratic and illegal activities” of the former governor of Edo State.

Nwafor said that Oshiomhole had no power, morally or legally, to “arbitrarily dissolve ” duly elected APC executive in Imo State, after which a caretaker committee was appointed.

He said that the action was contemptuous in the sense that there was an existing court judgment which barred Oshiomhole from doing so.

Nwafor said, “We have filed a contempt suit against Mr. Adams Oshiomhole. It is at the Federal High Court, Abuja.”

“In the days to come, we will publish it in the national newspapers for the world to read.

“We have said that President Muhammadu Buhari should watch Mr. Adams Oshiomhole closely.

“The National Chairman had no powers to arbitrarily dissolve a duly elected APC executive in Imo State and to appoint a purported caretaker committee.”

Nwafor also informed that the APC in the state under his leadership had suspended the “Purported caretaker committee” chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo and the members of his committee.

He alleged that Nlemigbo had “engaged in anti-party activities” and had not attended APC meeting in his Ezinihitte Ward in Mbaitoli Local Government Area in the last one year.

Describing the caretaker committee chairman and his members as “impostors,” Nwafor said that he would not be distracted, noting that the suspension was “indefinite.”

Nwafor said that despite the crisis in the party, APC would win in the state.

According to him, the caretaker committee has no powers to summon the state governor, Rochas Okorocha and five others to appear before a “purported disciplinary committee.”

He said that he remains the only person in the state who has the powers to set up a disciplinary committee and to ask anyone to appear before it.