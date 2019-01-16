The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians against threatening the peace and security of Nigeria and Nigerians in the forthcoming elections.

The police chief added that the force will not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to justice any person or group of persons who attempt to threaten the nation’s democracy.

Adamu made this known to journalists while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after taking over from the immediate past IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

“I am not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to cause during the general elections. To such elements, I must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had a not of election violence.

“Hence, the Nigeria Police under my watch shall work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and sister security agencies in guaranteeing the peaceful and secured space for all political parties and the citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights,” he said.

According to the new police boss, the Force would deal decisively with anyone or group that may want to cause violence in the general elections that would begin next month.

“We shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to justice any person or group that attempts to threaten our sacred democratic order. To the unrepentant felons that may want to put our common will to test, the message is being relayed here loud and clear.

“In securing the law-abiding citizens during the general elections, we shall not hesitate to deploy our potent assets to deal firmly and decisively with electoral deviants,” Adamu said.