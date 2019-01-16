ID Cabasa Discredits Reports Of Neglecting Lord Of Ajasa

Veteran record producer and Coded Tunes boss, ID Cabasa has invalidated the claims that ailing musician Lord of Ajasa has been abandoned by colleagues.

Concise News had reported some days ago that the pioneer Yoruba rapper was diagnosed peptic ulcer and was currently admitted into a Lagos hospital for surgery.

Alariwo of Africa has revealed that Afropop singer Lord of Ajasa was ill and reportedly set to undergo a “critical operation.”

Uploading a video of the pioneer Yoruba rap on his Instagram, he stated that the singer needed funds to undergo the operation.

The funds for his medical bills totalled about N2 million and his family is soliciting for help from well meaning Nigerians.

In a bit to set the news right, ID Cabasa said Lord of Ajasa was not neglected by his close colleagues, adding that himself, 9ce, Olamide and others have been keeping up with him.

He further said, from development, the rapper might not be undergoing the surgery anymore.