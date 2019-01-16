A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleging on Tuesday that the EFCC had raided the home of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The former Minister had in a social media post said, “Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late!”

However, the commission had threatened to sue him for defamation, describing him as a purveyor of fake news.

In another Facebook post on Wednesday, however, Fani-Kayode apologised for his earlier comment but said some people actually searched the CJN’s home.

The former minister also insinuated that Onnoghen’s bank accounts had been frozen by agents of the Federal Government.

He said, “Yesterday I was informed by usually-reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.

“Meanwhile can the Federal Government tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat? Again is it true that a television journalist was arrested at the scene and his camera and footage confiscated? If so, why?

“Finally is it true that the Attorney General has ordered the NFIU to freeze Onnoghen’s bank accounts. Questions, questions, questions! The tyranny continues unabated.”

FFK alongside Reno Omokri have been very vocal in the opposition PDP camp since incumbent President Buhari ousted the former ruling party to at the 2015 presidential elections.